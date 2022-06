Romax is a premium disposable drinkware designed and manufactured in Sydney, Australia. Shop for Sport Stadium’s, Hotels, events and big party packs of stylish plastic cups, plastic bowls and we also supply custom printed cups, bowls and plates with the logo to your industries.

Services Biodegradable cups and drinkware Service areas Taren Point NSW and Australia Address 52-54 Alexander Avenue

2229 Taren Point NSW, Australia

Australia

+61-295311122 romax.com.au