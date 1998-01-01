Founded in 1998, Taizhou Gaogong Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. is a new research-based company of R&D, manufacturing, sales and service, located in Taizhou road and bridge area in Zhejiang Province where the private enterprises are concentrated.

Since its establishment, our China Axial Fans company has been committed to the development and production of civil blowers, industrial blowers and cooling and humidifying spray blowers with advanced production equipment and exquisite technology. The products have passed many authoritative certifications from China and some other countries. Some have won national invention patents and utility model patents. The main products, small power frequency fans, named “Delibang” makes extraordinary achievements in agricultural drying, heating and ventilation, metallurgy, chemical industry, boilers, stoves, environmental fresh air and so on.