Zhoushan Changjia Plastic machinery

Co., LTD





is a China shoe machine barrel

screws manufacturers





and blown

film extruder





,extruder replacement

parts factory

, company located in the middle of Jintang Island of the city

of Zhoushan. Zhoushan is known for its multiple isles and the production of

screw rods. To the east, it looks at Putuo Mountain, a Buddhist pilgrim resort

across the sea; to the west, it is adjacent with Beilun Port of Ningbo, an

international deep-water port. Company combines scientific research development,

production and business operation and business property as a whole. It is a

professional producer of various types screw rods for cylinders of extruders and

injection molding machines. It is also able to customize specific Extruder

replacement parts according to the users' requirements and serve its users with

designing of sample preparation.

