Zhoushan Changjia Plastic machinery
is a China shoe machine barrel
and blown
, company located in the middle of Jintang Island of the city
of Zhoushan. Zhoushan is known for its multiple isles and the production of
screw rods. To the east, it looks at Putuo Mountain, a Buddhist pilgrim resort
across the sea; to the west, it is adjacent with Beilun Port of Ningbo, an
international deep-water port. Company combines scientific research development,
production and business operation and business property as a whole. It is a
professional producer of various types screw rods for cylinders of extruders and
injection molding machines. It is also able to customize specific Extruder
replacement parts according to the users' requirements and serve its users with
designing of sample preparation.
- Service areas
- Zhoushan, Zhejiang, and China
- Address
-
316000 Zhoushan, Zhejiang, China
Macau SAR China
+- www.cjscrewbarrel.com/product/twin-screw-extruder/flat-twin-screw-extruder