Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zhoushan Changjia
Other Businesses in Zhoushan, Zhejiang, China
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Zhoushan Changjia Plastic machinery

    Co., LTD


    is a China shoe machine barrel

    screws manufacturers


    and blown

    film extruder


    ,extruder replacement

    parts factory

    , company located in the middle of Jintang Island of the city

    of Zhoushan. Zhoushan is known for its multiple isles and the production of

    screw rods. To the east, it looks at Putuo Mountain, a Buddhist pilgrim resort

    across the sea; to the west, it is adjacent with Beilun Port of Ningbo, an

    international deep-water port. Company combines scientific research development,

    production and business operation and business property as a whole. It is a

    professional producer of various types screw rods for cylinders of extruders and

    injection molding machines. It is also able to customize specific Extruder

    replacement parts according to the users' requirements and serve its users with

    designing of sample preparation.

    https://www.homify.com/


    Service areas
    Zhoushan, Zhejiang, and China
    Address
    316000 Zhoushan, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.cjscrewbarrel.com/product/twin-screw-extruder/flat-twin-screw-extruder
      Add SEO element