Yuyao Boya packing products Co.,
is located in a " literature of the state " reputation and " plastic
kingdom" called the Yuyao territory, near the famous Ningbo Beilun port,
Hangzhou-Ningbo high-speed and the longest world of Hangzhou Bay Bridge, the
transportation is very convenient; the company heavily in the introduction of
full set of automatic production line equipment, professional the production of
, food bags, environmental protection Hand
and fabric bags, boxes of Oxford, boxes and
other home furnishing products incorporate.Always uphold the company:
people-oriented, do first-class products, a first-class enterprise " business
philosophy, and constantly improve the mechanism, reform and innovation, dig
in-house latent capacity to improve the company's use of quality management
system, with advanced computer network system, the products are exported to
United States, Germany, Britain, France, Japan, South Korea and other countries
and regions, known in the market at home and abroad.We look to the future with
confidence, we will be pragmatic and hard work of the spirit of enterprise,
high-quality low-cost business philosophy, honesty and trustworthiness of the
work, refine on quality awareness, strain every nerve to the general customer
service, welcome customers to negotiate order.
- Service areas
- Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
- Address
-
315400 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
Macau SAR China
+- www.vacuumspacebag.net/product/flat-vacuum-storage-bag/hot-sale-vacuum-bag.html