Yuyao Boya packing products Co.,

Ltd.





is located in a " literature of the state " reputation and " plastic

kingdom" called the Yuyao territory, near the famous Ningbo Beilun port,

Hangzhou-Ningbo high-speed and the longest world of Hangzhou Bay Bridge, the

transportation is very convenient; the company heavily in the introduction of

full set of automatic production line equipment, professional the production of

Vacuum

Storage Bag





, food bags, environmental protection Hand

roll vacuum compression bag

and fabric bags, boxes of Oxford, boxes and

other home furnishing products incorporate.Always uphold the company:

people-oriented, do first-class products, a first-class enterprise " business

philosophy, and constantly improve the mechanism, reform and innovation, dig

in-house latent capacity to improve the company's use of quality management

system, with advanced computer network system, the products are exported to

United States, Germany, Britain, France, Japan, South Korea and other countries

and regions, known in the market at home and abroad.We look to the future with

confidence, we will be pragmatic and hard work of the spirit of enterprise,

high-quality low-cost business philosophy, honesty and trustworthiness of the

work, refine on quality awareness, strain every nerve to the general customer

service, welcome customers to negotiate order.

https://www.homify.com/



