Yuyao Boya packing
Home Appliances in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
Reviews (0)
    • Yuyao Boya packing products Co.,

    Ltd.


    is located in a " literature of the state " reputation and " plastic

    kingdom" called the Yuyao territory, near the famous Ningbo Beilun port,

    Hangzhou-Ningbo high-speed and the longest world of Hangzhou Bay Bridge, the

    transportation is very convenient; the company heavily in the introduction of

    full set of automatic production line equipment, professional the production of

    Vacuum

    Storage Bag


    , food bags, environmental protection Hand

    roll vacuum compression bag

    and fabric bags, boxes of Oxford, boxes and

    other home furnishing products incorporate.Always uphold the company:

    people-oriented, do first-class products, a first-class enterprise " business

    philosophy, and constantly improve the mechanism, reform and innovation, dig

    in-house latent capacity to improve the company's use of quality management

    system, with advanced computer network system, the products are exported to

    United States, Germany, Britain, France, Japan, South Korea and other countries

    and regions, known in the market at home and abroad.We look to the future with

    confidence, we will be pragmatic and hard work of the spirit of enterprise,

    high-quality low-cost business philosophy, honesty and trustworthiness of the

    work, refine on quality awareness, strain every nerve to the general customer

    service, welcome customers to negotiate order. 

    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    315400 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.vacuumspacebag.net/product/flat-vacuum-storage-bag/hot-sale-vacuum-bag.html
