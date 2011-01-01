Your browser is out-of-date.

Zhejiang Jingjing Insulation Material Co., Ltd.
Other Businesses in Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China
    • Zhejiang Jingjing Insulation Material Co, Ltd is located in the gold district of Shangyu City Economic Development Zone, the fourth ring road, new Hiangyong Canal, Shangyu-Sanmen Highway, Shaoxing-Zhul Hig/way to the west, Hangzhou-Ningbo Railway,104 National Highway to the south,329 National to FR4 epoxy board the east and Shanghai Hangzhou-Ningbo Highway io the north.

    In 2011. the total investment amount of new technology projects reach 40 million RMB. And the project of the annual production of 300 tons of high-grade epoxy fiberglass sheet has been in commercial operation. This project has gained a big part of the domestic market with G10 epoxy board the sales incomes of 80 million RMB and the tax of 16 million RMB.

    Our company spirit is"quality-oriented, reputation-centered". We are always here to welcome fresh and old customers to consultation.


    Service areas
    Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    1718 Renmin West Road, Shangyu District, Shaoxing City,Zhejiang Province
    312300 Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.compositematerial.net
