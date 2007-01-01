Your browser is out-of-date.

Pasteur Digital Dentistry Clinic
Other Businesses in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
    • Pasteur Dental Clinic, embraces Digital Dentistry and is committed to the highest of standards of quality in dental technology. We invite you to join our "Mission for Progress." Since 2007, through our professional research, education, and dedication, we have kept our laboratory at the forefront of technology in the 21st century. We offer our "Total Support System" to our clients in every aspect. We provide the latest Computer Imaging technology to assist you in visualizing creative cosmetic dentistry, newest innovations in implant dentistry and digital flow planning for success. Thus, you can view the end result even before the start. Our ultimate goal is to support and satisfy you our patient and your expectations. Come In Today!'


    Services
    • Number 1 dental clinic in Cambodia
    • Dentist
    Service areas
    Phnom Penh and Cambodia
    Address
    #347-349, Kampuchea Kroum Street Sangkat Mittapheap, Khan 7 Makara
    12250 Phnom Penh, Cambodia
    Cambodia
    +855-23880877 www.pasteurdentalclinic.com
