YUYAO PRETTY HOME SANITARY WARES CO.,
lies in the east of Ningbo, China. It founded in 1993 . Our factory is
a professional designer and manufacturer of kinds of Shower Curtain
. We produce based on scientific manage, advanced equipment and
technology, require higher quality. It helps us producing high quality product
which is favours by our customer. Sticking to its philosophy quality first,
customer above all to service our customer. Welcome all customers home and
abroad. We have a strong desire that we can double-win with our customer.We have
a strong R&D team,and we can develop and produce adjustable
according to the drawings or samples the customers
offered.We have an Automatic Powder coating line,a Plastic injection workshop,a
Zinc Casting workshop,an automatic polishing machine.We have our own testing lab
and the most advanced and complete inspection equipment,which can ensure the
quality of the products.Workshop production area of more than 3 million square
meters, 10 million bath curtain rod and 3 million sets of handrails disabled.We
are only 35 kilometers away from the Ningbo Port,it is very convenient and
efficient to ship goods to any other countries.We focus on developing
high-quality products for top-end markets.Our products are in line with
international standards,and are mainly exported to Europe, America.
- Service areas
- Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
- Address
-
315400 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
Macau SAR China
+- www.chinarenren.com/product/shower-curtain-rod