Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
YUYAO PRETTY
Bathroom Designers in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • YUYAO PRETTY HOME SANITARY WARES CO.,

    Ltd.


    lies in the east of Ningbo, China. It founded in 1993 . Our factory is

    a professional designer and manufacturer of kinds of Shower Curtain

    Rods


    . We produce based on scientific manage, advanced equipment and

    technology, require higher quality. It helps us producing high quality product

    which is favours by our customer. Sticking to its philosophy quality first,

    customer above all to service our customer. Welcome all customers home and

    abroad. We have a strong desire that we can double-win with our customer.We have

    a strong R&D team,and we can develop and produce adjustable

    bath and shower chair

    according to the drawings or samples the customers

    offered.We have an Automatic Powder coating line,a Plastic injection workshop,a

    Zinc Casting workshop,an automatic polishing machine.We have our own testing lab

    and the most advanced and complete inspection equipment,which can ensure the

    quality of the products.Workshop production area of more than 3 million square

    meters, 10 million bath curtain rod and 3 million sets of handrails disabled.We

    are only 35 kilometers away from the Ningbo Port,it is very convenient and

    efficient to ship goods to any other countries.We focus on developing

    high-quality products for top-end markets.Our products are in line with

    international standards,and are mainly exported to Europe, America.

    https://www.homify.com/


    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    315400 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.chinarenren.com/product/shower-curtain-rod
      Add SEO element