YUYAO PRETTY HOME SANITARY WARES CO.,

Ltd.





lies in the east of Ningbo, China. It founded in 1993 . Our factory is

a professional designer and manufacturer of kinds of Shower Curtain

Rods





. We produce based on scientific manage, advanced equipment and

technology, require higher quality. It helps us producing high quality product

which is favours by our customer. Sticking to its philosophy quality first,

customer above all to service our customer. Welcome all customers home and

abroad. We have a strong desire that we can double-win with our customer.We have

a strong R&D team,and we can develop and produce adjustable

bath and shower chair

according to the drawings or samples the customers

offered.We have an Automatic Powder coating line,a Plastic injection workshop,a

Zinc Casting workshop,an automatic polishing machine.We have our own testing lab

and the most advanced and complete inspection equipment,which can ensure the

quality of the products.Workshop production area of more than 3 million square

meters, 10 million bath curtain rod and 3 million sets of handrails disabled.We

are only 35 kilometers away from the Ningbo Port,it is very convenient and

efficient to ship goods to any other countries.We focus on developing

high-quality products for top-end markets.Our products are in line with

international standards,and are mainly exported to Europe, America.

