A mobile barber brings all the equipment with them that is needed to perform your service. We offer a safe and convenient alternative to waiting in crowded barbershops waiting for a hair cut. Our barbers are highly trained and highly skilled professionals that come to your Business, Hotel, or Home and provide you with the newest and trending styles.
- Service areas
- Las Vegas, NV, USA
- Address
-
3600 South Las Vegas Blvd
89109 Las Vegas, NV, USA
United States
+1-7024484332 www.vegasmobilebarbershop.com