Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zhuji Mingdao
Electricians in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Zhuji Mingdao Mechanical

    &Electrical Co.,Ltd.


    is a high

    speed flat embroidery machine Wholesalers

    . Our company take the road of

    independent development had developed many serial products rely on advanced

    production technology and strong technical force.Now our products are sold

    throughout the country as well as Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia,

    Jordan,Egypt,Indonesia and other countries.They are favored by our customers. We

    will constantly adhere to technological innovation. We sincerely hope that we

    can widely cooperate with friends in all circles at home and aboard to move

    forward hand in hand and create the embroidery machine's bright future.

    https://www.homify.com/


    Service areas
    Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    311800 Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.chinaembroiderymachine.net/product/flat-embroidery-machine/md-high-speed-flat-embroidery-machine.html
      Add SEO element