NanYang Wood-Working
Electricians in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    • NanYang Wood-Working Machinery Co., Ltd. ia famous China band saw machine Manufacturers and Suppliers,Sino-foreign joint venture Hangzhou Lin’an NanYang Wood-working Machinery Co., Ltd. was established in 1956, and made a joint venture with PT·SINAR·HIMALAYA Co. Indonesia in 1992.It specially produces equipment of Products. It has so far provided more than 40,000 wood processing equipments and more than 6,000 wood drying equipments to more than 40 countries.Our Products through the ISO9001 certification and CE certification of

    the European Union.The Company has distributed sales representatives and

    services in main cities of the whole country that form a network of sales and

    service, and also established agencies and post-sale services in Indonesia in

    Asia and Gabon and Angola in Africa.we warmly welcomes clients both at home and

    abroad with excellent quality, appropriate price and sound service.The Company

    has collected many internal elites of wood drying R&D and production, owned series of wood drying equipment and accumulated rich experience of wood drying. According to different scales, products, requirements and locational conditions of clients, the Company can draw up best drying scheme and select most rational drying equipment to make your investment accomplish half the work with double results and make your enterprise as a tiger adds wings.

    Service areas
    Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    311300 Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    www.wooddryingkiln.com/product/vertical-wood-band-saw
