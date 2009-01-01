Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
TaiZhou HuangYan
Electricians in Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • TaiZhou HuangYan Borg Maching Factory as a famous China Air compressor manufacturers and Perform Mould suppliers.Our blow molding project is a comprehensive bottle design service, starting with a viable design proposal, and eventually putting into production until we manufacture bottling bottles in full compliance with your specifications and ideas.We start our taizhou borgmould factory in 2009 for the perfrom molds and cap lines machine.2012 we upgarde to taizhou bangemachine co.ltd and taizhou bangemachine import and export co,ltd.to provide all the customers line---preform mold, cap mold.Water supply line one stop station , drink production line one stop station and auxiliary equipment.

    https://www.homify.com/


    Service areas
    Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    318000 Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.bangemachine.com/product/preform-mould
      Add SEO element