Zhejiang BHS Journal Bearing Co.,
is an enterprise of professional design, research, development,
manufacturing, and sales of PEEK
. The company has been focusing on slide bearing’s design,
manufacture, experiment and fault diagnosis for many years, BHS has become an
excellent supplier of solutions for sliding bearing systems in China.There is
unique research on slide bearing seals, which can provide appropriate solutions
to the problem of oil leakage. The company produces various kinds of slide
bearings, which are widely used in motors, turbomachinery, fans, compressors,
gearboxes, and high-speed
, expenders. "BHS Bearing " products have been widely using in
domestic energy, petrochemical, industrial transmission, and high precision
fields. In addition, Our products have been exported to more than 20
countries.Customization: We have a strong R&D team,and we can develop and
produce products according to the drawings or samples the customers offered.
- Service areas
- Ningbo, Zhejiang, and China
- Address
-
311800 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
Macau SAR China
+- www.bhsbearings.com/product/slide-bearings