ZHEJIANG BHS
Designers in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    • Zhejiang BHS Journal Bearing Co.,

    Ltd.


    is an enterprise of professional design, research, development,

    manufacturing, and sales of PEEK

    bearings


    . The company has been focusing on slide bearing’s design,

    manufacture, experiment and fault diagnosis for many years, BHS has become an

    excellent supplier of solutions for sliding bearing systems in China.There is

    unique research on slide bearing seals, which can provide appropriate solutions

    to the problem of oil leakage. The company produces various kinds of slide

    bearings, which are widely used in motors, turbomachinery, fans, compressors,

    gearboxes, and high-speed

    pumps bearings

    , expenders. "BHS Bearing " products have been widely using in

    domestic energy, petrochemical, industrial transmission, and high precision

    fields. In addition, Our products have been exported to more than 20

    countries.Customization: We have a strong R&D team,and we can develop and

    produce products according to the drawings or samples the customers offered.

    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, and China
    Address
    311800 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.bhsbearings.com/product/slide-bearings
