Zhejiang BHS Journal Bearing Co.,

Ltd.





is an enterprise of professional design, research, development,

manufacturing, and sales of PEEK

bearings





. The company has been focusing on slide bearing’s design,

manufacture, experiment and fault diagnosis for many years, BHS has become an

excellent supplier of solutions for sliding bearing systems in China.There is

unique research on slide bearing seals, which can provide appropriate solutions

to the problem of oil leakage. The company produces various kinds of slide

bearings, which are widely used in motors, turbomachinery, fans, compressors,

gearboxes, and high-speed

pumps bearings

, expenders. "BHS Bearing " products have been widely using in

domestic energy, petrochemical, industrial transmission, and high precision

fields. In addition, Our products have been exported to more than 20

countries.Customization: We have a strong R&D team,and we can develop and

produce products according to the drawings or samples the customers offered.

