Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Rollerz Events
Other Businesses in Miami Beach, FL, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Rollerz Events
    Click to complete

    The one and only VIP poker-drive experience! You love driving exotic cars, consider

    yourself a bit of a card shark and have a passion for speed ... this

    poker-drive weekend is for you!

    Join the complimentary HiROLLERZ Members Club

    now, to receive VIP benefits and regular event updates at www.rollerzevents.com

    Check us out! Video - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKeBp_J9_u4kaBBME3xj-5w

    Services
    Event Planner
    Service areas
    Miami Beach, FL, and USA
    Address
    33139 Miami Beach, FL, USA
    United States
    +1-3059252425 www.rollerzevents.com
      Add SEO element