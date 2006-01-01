Founded in 2006, the enterprise has established ISO9001 quality system to support the quality guideline: supported by Technology, Meticulously Researching, Professionally Manufacturing and Permanently Creating New Records. The first class production equipmentsNingbo Baodi Plastic Valve Co., Ltd

and advanced manufacturing skills are introduced at the same time, involving KRAUSS-MAFFEL CPVC pipe production line and Haitian CPVC Plastic Molding Machine of 2800 tons. In order to ensure the quality of product, the raw materials like CPVC and PVDF are wholly importedFRPP Plastic Flanged Foot Valve

from Noveon (USA) and Atofina (France).