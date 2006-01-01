Your browser is out-of-date.

Ningbo Baodi Plastic Valve Co., Ltd.
Building cleaning in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    • Founded in 2006, the enterprise has established ISO9001 quality system to support the quality guideline: supported by Technology, Meticulously Researching, Professionally Manufacturing and Permanently Creating New Records. The first class production equipmentsNingbo Baodi Plastic Valve Co., Ltd

    and advanced manufacturing skills are introduced at the same time, involving KRAUSS-MAFFEL CPVC pipe production line and Haitian CPVC Plastic Molding Machine of 2800 tons. In order to ensure the quality of product, the raw materials like CPVC and PVDF are wholly importedFRPP Plastic Flanged Foot Valve

    from Noveon (USA) and Atofina (France).

    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    312000 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Indonesia
    +62-18067120991 www.bdsjfm.com/product/valve/check-valveball/check-valveball-frpp.html
