Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Indus Empire
Real Estate Agents in Karachi, Pakistan
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Indus Empire is a glorious real estate feat being achieved in the Chic locality of Bahria Town Karachi. The luxury apartments shall provide the highest standards of living to its residents. With amenities featuring from literally top to toe, such as gymnasium, power backup, rooftop swimming pool, underground parking and many more, an ease unparalleled awaits you at Indus Empire.

    Services
    Real Estate
    Service areas
    Karachi and Pakistan
    Address
    Theme park Commercial Plot No. 47, Near Imtiaz Store, Bahria Town Karachi
    75340 Karachi, Pakistan
    Pakistan
    +92-3041111708 indusempire.com
      Add SEO element