Houston Grease Trap Services is a specialized commercial cleaning service. We provide pumping and cleaning services for grease traps and grease interceptors. Our shop is located in Houston, Texas and we service the greater Houston metro area. We come to your location at a time and day that is convenient for your schedule as to not interrupt your business operations. We understand the importance of reliable and affordable grease trap cleaning and pumping services in Houston and that is why we pride ourselves on our reputation. We offer free estimates and discounts to quarterly customers. Our trucks can handle small grease traps located in a parking garage all the way up to 1000+ gallon grease interceptors for heavy industrial uses.