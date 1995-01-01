Ningbo Zhenguan Electric Appliance Co.,Ltd.is located in Cixi, Zhejiang, China. It was established in 1995.





It is a company specializing in double shaft timer the design, development, production and sales of precision parts such as timers, drainage motors, drain pumps, switches and motors.





It has two production bases, more than 800 employees, and more than 30 R&D technicians.





Since its establishment, the soak timer company has always pursued the corporate mission of “creating value and service for customers, building a platform for employees, and striving to become a leader in the industry”, aiming to become a first-class manufacturer and system solution for precision parts of washing machines. supplier.