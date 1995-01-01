Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ningbo Zhenguan Electric Co., Ltd.
Other Businesses in China, TX, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Ningbo Zhenguan Electric Co., Ltd.
    Click to complete

    Ningbo Zhenguan Electric Appliance Co.,Ltd.is located in Cixi, Zhejiang, China. It was established in 1995.


    It is a company specializing in double shaft timer the design, development, production and sales of precision parts such as timers, drainage motors, drain pumps, switches and motors.


    It has two production bases, more than 800 employees, and more than 30 R&D technicians.


    Since its establishment, the soak timer company has always pursued the corporate mission of “creating value and service for customers, building a platform for employees, and striving to become a leader in the industry”, aiming to become a first-class manufacturer and system solution for precision parts of washing machines. supplier.

    Service areas
    China, TX, USA
    Address
    No. 388 Haifeng Road, Cixi Seaside Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang
    315300 China, TX, USA
    China
    +86-57458580745 www.zhenguan.com
      Add SEO element