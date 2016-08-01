Taizhou houplus electric appliance equipment co., LTD. specializes in the production of food machinery, such as meat processing equipment, sugarcane juicer, vegetable processing equipment, pasta processing equipment. The company is located in Daxi Town, the "Township of Chinese Pumps". It has unique advantages in industrialization and an industrial chain integrating development, manufacturing, sales and service.
