Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Taizhou Houplus
Other Businesses in Caney, KS, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium


    • Taizhou houplus electric appliance equipment co., LTD. specializes in the production of food machinery, such as meat processing equipment, sugarcane juicer, vegetable processing equipment, pasta processing equipment. The company is located in Daxi Town, the "Township of Chinese Pumps". It has unique advantages in industrialization and an industrial chain integrating development, manufacturing, sales and service.


    Service areas
    Caney, KS, USA
    Address
    Youyu Industrial Estate,Daxi Town,Wenling City
    14400 Caney, KS, USA
    United States
    +- www.hothick.com/product/sugarcane-machine
      Add SEO element