If you are planning a night out in Varna and looking for a clean, cosy place in the heart of the city, Tevi apartments are your place. Two new luxury studios, one renovated one-bedroom apartment and two spacious two-bedroom apartments are at your disposal. Whichever one you choose, you will be in the centre of Varna, near the sea, the Sea Garden, the sights, the dozens of attractions and events. Tevi apartments are equipped with everything needed for your family vacation or business trip. They are stylishly furnished, clean and clean and are an excellent alternative to expensive hotels. They are exactly what you are looking for to be comfortable in our city. You just need a trip to Varna. Be our guests!











