Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tevi apartments—rent a flat in Varna
Building Supplies in Varna, Bulgaria
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Tevi apartments - rent a flat in Varna, Tevi apartments - rent a flat in Varna Tevi apartments - rent a flat in Varna
    Tevi apartments - rent a flat in Varna, Tevi apartments - rent a flat in Varna Tevi apartments - rent a flat in Varna
    Tevi apartments - rent a flat in Varna, Tevi apartments - rent a flat in Varna Tevi apartments - rent a flat in Varna
    +4
    Tevi apartments - rent a flat in Varna

    If you are planning a night out in Varna and looking for a clean, cosy place in the heart of the city, Tevi apartments are your place. Two new luxury studios, one renovated one-bedroom apartment and two spacious two-bedroom apartments are at your disposal. Whichever one you choose, you will be in the centre of Varna, near the sea, the Sea Garden, the sights, the dozens of attractions and events. Tevi apartments are equipped with everything needed for your family vacation or business trip. They are stylishly furnished, clean and clean and are an excellent alternative to expensive hotels. They are exactly what you are looking for to be comfortable in our city. You just need a trip to Varna. Be our guests!




    Services
    • Holiday Flat
    • Indoor accommodation
    • Short term apartment rental agency
    • Serviced accommodation
    Service areas
    Varna, Bulgaria
    Address
    9000 Varna, Bulgaria
    Bulgaria
    +359-888862299 teviapartments.com
      Add SEO element