Cane Industries is one of the leading names for providing high-quality Cane furniture, Wicker furniture and Rattan furniture. With our extensive range, we offer a large selection of living sets, dining sets, recliners and Swivel rocker chairs in different designs from classic to contemporary. Being the only Rattan and Cane Furniture Manufacturers to be members of the British Furniture Manufacture trade association, we take great pride in ensuring only the highest of quality furniture to be made.





With our fine furniture, you will be able to get many years of enjoyment out of your home all year round without any problems. You also have the knowledge that with our replacement cushion service, after many years you will still be able to refresh and update your furniture at a much smaller cost than if you were to buy a whole new suite of furniture.





Cane Industries is a family run business with service and quality at the heart of what is offered. It is important to us that we provide our customers with what they need, quickly and cost effectively without quality compromise.



