Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Cane Industries UK Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Luton, UK
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Cane Industries is one of the leading names for providing high-quality Cane furniture, Wicker furniture and Rattan furniture. With our extensive range, we offer a large selection of living sets, dining sets, recliners and Swivel rocker chairs in different designs from classic to contemporary. Being the only Rattan and Cane Furniture Manufacturers to be members of the British Furniture Manufacture trade association, we take great pride in ensuring only the highest of quality furniture to be made.


    With our fine furniture, you will be able to get many years of enjoyment out of your home all year round without any problems. You also have the knowledge that with our replacement cushion service, after many years you will still be able to refresh and update your furniture at a much smaller cost than if you were to buy a whole new suite of furniture.


    Cane Industries is a family run business with service and quality at the heart of what is offered. It is important to us that we provide our customers with what they need, quickly and cost effectively without quality compromise.


    Services
    Home Furniture, Furniture, and Rattan Furniture
    Service areas
    Luton and UK
    Address
    2 Laporte Way, Maidenhall
    LU4 8RJ Luton, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1582727123 www.caneindustries.co.uk
      Add SEO element