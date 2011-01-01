Daniel Roberts is a Chartered Quantity Surveyor (2011) and holds a Bachelors Degree (BSc Hons) in Quantity Surveying. Daniel has studied post graduate studies in construction law and holds qualifications in advanced building, site management and supervision. Daniel Roberts is owner of Quantus Solutions an RICS regulated firm offering boutique quantity surveying services focused on sustainable building and engineering solutions. Daniel has worked on most projects ranging from hospitals to cafes, office buildings to multi unit residential developments. Daniel has a passion for sustainable building techniques and offers a unique prospective on value engineering and embodied energy within a building. Daniel is an expert in Hempcrete constructions and offers a unique blend of academic and hands on experience being an expert in traditional lime based render applications. Daniel has completed residential developments for himself and a range of clients in the UK, Middle East and Australia. Daniel has worked in the capacity of project manager, contract administrator and is familiar with due diligence reports for financial drawdowns and interim work in progress. Daniel is an active property investor and specialises in small to medium scale residential developments with an emphasis on sustainability and affordability. Daniel Roberts has a passion for construction and leads a small but capable teams of builders, carpenters, plumbers and lime renders on the sunny east coast of Australia. Daniel offers services to projects in Sydney and the Newcastle region of NSW. Daniel was nominated a finalist in the RICS awards 2020 for Young Achiever of the Year and Most Sustainable Project of the Year where he was instrumental in delivering the innovation of traditional rammed earth building techniques into a modern, sustainable affordable development on a scale not seen in Australia.

Services Quantity Surveyor Service areas Wallsend NSW and Australia Address 36 Abel Street

2287 Wallsend NSW, Australia

United States

+61-473473799 quantussolutions.com.au