We love laundry! Colorbright Laundry was founded by a longtime laundry enthusiast, and we aim to share this enthusiasm with you, our valued customer. If you have a question about doing laundry, we’d love to hear from you!

We care for your laundry if it was our very own. First, we want your clothing to last, so we treat your wardrobe with the utmost respect and gentlest touch. We inspect each piece of clothing you drop off for any stains, and take care to spot-treat where necessary. We separate lights and darks, delicates and knits, so that your whites come out bright and your darks and colors keep their hues. We launder with professional-grade detergents, dry at the appropriate temperature, and fold your clothes to perfection. To top it off, we wrap you laundry in a gentle plastic to keep off dust until you are ready to wear it again.

Our self-service customers appreciate that our machines are always clean. At the end of each day, we inspect every machine and sanitize to make sure there is no buildup of odors. When you wash with us, you can keep your peace of mind that our equipment will be in top shape.







