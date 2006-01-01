Whether you’re in need of residential roofing replacement or repair, copper works, copper gutters or seamless gutters, please contact us today and one of our certified roofing specialists will be in touch with you shortly. We also specialize in leaf protection, gutter cleanings. Ultimate Roofing Solutions can provide a wide range of roofing services to meet your needs. Being one of the leading roofing contractors in Lombard and Chicago for the many years, we’ve had the pleasure of servicing an extensive array of homes and unique customer configurations. This is exactly why we’re able to provide the ideal solution for your roofing needs – no matter what your service needs may be. Trusted roofing contractor since 2006 ULTIMATE ROOFING SOLUTIONS, INC. IS A LEADING ROOFING CONTRACTOR IN CHICAGO AND SOUTH SUBURBS. OUR LONG-TERM SUCCESS IS BASED ON HONESTY, QUALITY WORKMANSHIP, EFFICIENT MANAGEMENT AND DEDICATION TO OUR CUSTOMERS. High-quality craftsmanship OUR SKILLED AND HIGHLY TRAINED CREW SETS US APART FROM OTHER CHICAGO, LOMBARD, PALOS HILLS ROOFING COMPANIES. WE ARE CERTIFIED AS OWENS CORNING'S PREFERRED CONTRACTOR. Outstanding customer service AT ULTIMATE ROOFING SOLUTIONS WE FOCUS ON HONESTY, JOB QUALITY, AND GREAT CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE. WE ARE TOP-RATED LOCAL ROOFING AND SIDING COMPANY WITH REVIEWS AND CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AVERAGE RATING OF 4.8 STARS. Premier products & warranties ULTIMATE ROOFING SOLUTIONS PROFESSIONALS ARE CERTIFIED BY TOP ROOFING AND SIDING PRODUCTS MANUFACTURERS. AS A RESULT, WE CAN OFFER LONGER AND BETTER WARRANTY COVERAGE COMPARED TO NON-CERTIFIED ROOFING CONTRACTORS.





http://www.fixmyroofchicago.com/