Taizhou Tengfei Mould Factory
Other Businesses in Zhejiang
    • Auto light mould, Taizhou Tengfei Mould Factory Taizhou Tengfei Mould Factory Classic style doors
    Auto light mould
    As a China mould manufacturers and plastic automobile mould factory, Taizhou Tengfei Mould Factory is located in Huangyan Mould Industrial Park, Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province, China. It is adjacent to the Yangtze River Delta Economic Zone and is close to Taizhou Bay Container Terminal, Luqiao Airport and Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway. The traffic is very convenient and fast. The company has a beautiful environment and strong technical force.
    Services
    Custom Air Conditioning Mould
    Service areas
    Zhejiang
    Address
    West Industrial Zone, Beicheng, Huangyan
    318020 Zhejiang
    China
    +86-57684278706 www.tengfeimold.com
