Shaoxing Jinhao Machinery
Other Businesses in Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China
    • Shaoxing Jinhao Machinery Co.,Ltd. is located in the largest textile market in Asia China Keqiao Textile City, We have fully automatic seamless sock flat knitting machine, full computerized seamless underwear knitting machine,etc. We have a strong R&D team,and we can always develop and produce products in accordance with customers’ demands. More than 90% of products are manufactured by our factory and sold directly, cheap and fine. We have our own labs, the most advanced testing equipment in industry, to ensure product quality.

    Service areas
    Shaoxing, Zhejiang, and China
    Address
    Keyan industrial Area shaoxing zhejiang China
    312000 Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-57584295577 www.jindajx.com/product/flat-knitting-machine
