Tom Trouton Landscapes
Landscape Designers in Castle Cary, UK
Reviews
    • Welcome to Tom Trouton Landscapes. We specialise in creating dry stone walling for different purposes. We offer the highest level of workmanship for every project, no matter how big or small. Our team of highly experienced landscapers and dry stone wallers can create stunning gardens and landscapes to suit individual requirements. From the initial design to the final completion, we will assist you at every step of the way. In addition to this, we can also construct lime mortar walls. Our high quality construction and repair services are available across Somerset, Dorset, Wiltshire and beyond. Have any questions? Get in touch with us.


    Email id: info@tomtrouton.co.uk

    Services
    Landscaping Services
    Service areas
    Gillingham, UK, and Castle Cary, UK
    Address
    Freedland, Olympic Drive
    BA7 7HW Castle Cary, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1963351850 www.tomtrouton.co.uk
