AERO MOULD CO.,LTD
Online Shops in Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
Reviews
    Aero Mould Co., Ltd located in the “China mould town” Huangyan, is a professional manufacturer of various types of plastic injection mould. We have been committed to all kinds of high-quality mould R&D and making, including high speed thin wall mould, double color mould, multi-cavity cap mould, home appliance mould, pipe fitting mould, etc.

    Mission of Aero Mould

    We are a mold design manufacturer and our goal is to provide customized solutions for the market and our customers. We will respond patiently and meticulously to any questions or feedback from our customers. For any inquiries from customers, we will promptly respond at a reasonable price. For any new products, we will professionally communicate with the customer, listen to the customer's opinion, and provide useful suggestions for product development.

    Service areas
    Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    86-576-89182698
    318000 Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-57689182698 www.mould-supply.com
