As a expert, the technical director has been engaged in the research of high performance flame retardant and the development of flame retardant technology for nearly 10 years. He has accumulated rich professional technology and research and development experience. He has successively worked at the Leibniz Polymer Materials Research Institute in Germany. Madrid Institute of Advanced Materials in Spain and Madrid Polytechnic University in Spain for product research and development, and have applied for more than 40 invention patents.