Fairfield Wash &amp; Seal
Paint & Wall Coverings in Greenwich, CT, USA
    Fairfield County Pressure Washing Company. Fairfield Wash and Seal Inc. has been serving the greater Fairfield County community since 2006. We’re locally-owned and operated; we invite you to expect more from our team. We pride ourselves on offering the most exceptional customer service anywhere! Fairfield Wash and Seal is proud to be a family-owned and operated small business! Power washing can turn back the hands of time—you have to see it to believe it. Even after a decade and a half in the industry, we’re still surprised by how great a newly cleaned house, patio or driveway can look. We can power wash or soft wash almost all outdoor surfaces including patios, siding, sidewalks, driveways, decks and roofs.


    Service areas
    Greenwich, CT, and USA
    Address
    15 E Putnam Ave #125
    06830 Greenwich, CT, USA
    United States
    +1-2039104266 fairfieldwashandseal.com
