Fairfield County Pressure Washing Company. Fairfield Wash and Seal Inc. has been serving the greater Fairfield County community since 2006. We’re locally-owned and operated; we invite you to expect more from our team. We pride ourselves on offering the most exceptional customer service anywhere! Fairfield Wash and Seal is proud to be a family-owned and operated small business! Power washing can turn back the hands of time—you have to see it to believe it. Even after a decade and a half in the industry, we’re still surprised by how great a newly cleaned house, patio or driveway can look. We can power wash or soft wash almost all outdoor surfaces including patios, siding, sidewalks, driveways, decks and roofs.



