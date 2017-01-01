Olga Malyeva runs her Design studio based in Moscow. All the studio interiors stand out for the verified style, focus on comfort and a unique approach to the choice of pieces. It is not only the Iconic Design that is widely used in the projects of the studio but also authentic Vintage Design items, high-end brands, presenting a mixture of the signature style furniture and Contemporary Art. Showing respect for the interior architecture Olga considers perfect proportions to guarantee a harmonious space. Olga graduated from the Details Design School where she has been lecturing since 2015.





She was included in the Architectural Digest’s Top 100 Architecture & Interior Designers list and received the ‘Best decorator of 2017’ title from Elle Decoration Russia.



