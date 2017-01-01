Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Olga Malyeva Studio
Designers in Moscow, Russia
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Olga Malyeva runs her Design studio based in Moscow. All the studio interiors stand out for the verified style, focus on comfort and a unique approach to the choice of pieces. It is not only the Iconic Design that is widely used in the projects of the studio but also authentic Vintage Design items, high-end brands, presenting a mixture of the signature style furniture and Contemporary Art. Showing respect for the interior architecture Olga considers perfect proportions to guarantee a harmonious space. Olga graduated from the Details Design School where she has been lecturing since 2015.


    She was included in the Architectural Digest’s Top 100 Architecture & Interior Designers list and received the ‘Best decorator of 2017’ title from Elle Decoration Russia.


    Services
    Design, Decor, and Furniture
    Service areas
    Moscow and Russia; London; EU
    Company awards
    Architectural Digest’s Top 100 Architecture & Interior Designers list and the ‘Best decorator of 2017’ by Elle Decoration Russia
    Address
    Unit 2, 12, Butikovsky lane Moscow
    119034 Moscow, Russia
    Russia
    +7-9859993206 malyeva.com
      Add SEO element