Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Taizhou Huangyan Hexing Plastic Mould
Other Businesses in Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Taizhou Huangyan Hexing Plastic Mould Co.,Ltd is located in Huangyan, we are bathroom step stools Manufacturers and China plastic stool chair Suppliers. Our products are not only sold well in China, but also exported to the United States, Canada, Germany, Britain, France, the Netherlands, Romania, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Kuwait, Brazil, Peru, Hong Kong, etc.

    Service areas
    Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    No.58 Chaoyuan Road, Xinqian Industrial zone, Huangyan District,Taizhou,Zhejiang, China
    318020 Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-57684360993 www.toiletstool.net/product/bathroom-stool
      Add SEO element