Zhejiang Guyue Battery
Other Businesses in Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China
    • Zhejiang Guyue Battery Co., Ltd. was famous China GEL batteries factory and China VRLA batteries factory. Our company owns more than 30 national inventions and utility patents including battery, grid, trough with independent intellectual property core technology. Our company is the vice president unit of China Association of lead-acid battery branch and vice chairman unit of Zhejiang battery industry.

    Service areas
    Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    No.9,Wei Wu Roada, Hangzhou Bay Shangyu Industrial Area,Shangyu,Zhejiang,China
    312300 Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-57582738966 www.guyueholding.com/product/motorcycle-battery/gel-motorcycle-battery
