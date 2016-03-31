Carbon Steel Ball





"During 2015, we identified the pursuit of higher-margin downstream

business opportunities that utilize our steel products in their manufacturing

processes, as one of





our target growth objectives," stated Mark D. Millett, President and Chief

Executive Officer. "A strategy intended to reduce volatility during both strong

and weak





market cycles, given steel raw material supply optionality. During weak

steel demand environments these businesses could purchase steel internally from

our own mills,





thus increasing SDI's steel mill utilization. As a consumer of

special-bar-quality products currently produced at our Engineered Bar Products

Division, Vulcan depicts





this model perfectly and fits well within our core operating

strengths."





Valve Ball





The transaction is valued at approximately 5.0 times trailing twelve month

March 31, 2016 EBITDA, excluding potential income tax-related benefits. The

transaction is





subject to customary conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals. Steel

Dynamics expects to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals and complete the

transaction





by August 2016.