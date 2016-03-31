"During 2015, we identified the pursuit of higher-margin downstream
business opportunities that utilize our steel products in their manufacturing
processes, as one of
our target growth objectives," stated Mark D. Millett, President and Chief
Executive Officer. "A strategy intended to reduce volatility during both strong
and weak
market cycles, given steel raw material supply optionality. During weak
steel demand environments these businesses could purchase steel internally from
our own mills,
thus increasing SDI's steel mill utilization. As a consumer of
special-bar-quality products currently produced at our Engineered Bar Products
Division, Vulcan depicts
this model perfectly and fits well within our core operating
strengths."
The transaction is valued at approximately 5.0 times trailing twelve month
March 31, 2016 EBITDA, excluding potential income tax-related benefits. The
transaction is
subject to customary conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals. Steel
Dynamics expects to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals and complete the
transaction
by August 2016.
- Service areas
- Shaoxing, Zhejiang, and China
- Address
-
No.1589 Renmin West Road Shangyu Shaoxing
311800 Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China
Macau SAR China
+- www.peijieballs.com