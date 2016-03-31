Your browser is out-of-date.

Shaoxing Shangyu Peijie Import &amp; Export Co., Ltd.
Landscape Architects in Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China
Reviews (0)
    • 　Carbon Steel Ball


    　　"During 2015, we identified the pursuit of higher-margin downstream

    business opportunities that utilize our steel products in their manufacturing

    processes, as one of


    　　our target growth objectives," stated Mark D. Millett, President and Chief

    Executive Officer. "A strategy intended to reduce volatility during both strong

    and weak


    　　market cycles, given steel raw material supply optionality. During weak

    steel demand environments these businesses could purchase steel internally from

    our own mills,


    　　thus increasing SDI's steel mill utilization. As a consumer of

    special-bar-quality products currently produced at our Engineered Bar Products

    Division, Vulcan depicts


    　　this model perfectly and fits well within our core operating

    strengths."


    　　Valve Ball


    　　The transaction is valued at approximately 5.0 times trailing twelve month

    March 31, 2016 EBITDA, excluding potential income tax-related benefits. The

    transaction is


    　　subject to customary conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals. Steel

    Dynamics expects to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals and complete the

    transaction


    　　by August 2016.

    Service areas
    Shaoxing, Zhejiang, and China
    Address
    No.1589 Renmin West Road Shangyu Shaoxing
    311800 Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.peijieballs.com
