Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
North Star Heating &amp; Air Conditioning Lehi UT
Plumbers in Lehi, UT, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • air conditioning service
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We work tirelessly to deliver each of our customers excellent quality HVAC services at an economical price. We offer the most effective service when it comes to furnace or air conditioning repairs. We offer HVAC replacement and installations and are available 24/hrs a day and ready to assist with your heating and air conditioning demands. We are licensed, and insured and offer free quotes on heating and air conditioning upgrades. Phone us today!

    Service areas
    Lehi, UT, USA
    Address
    32901 Bluegrass Blvd #20081
    84043 Lehi, UT, USA
    United States
    +1-3854550010 northstarheatingandairutah.com/locations/lehi-ut
      Add SEO element