The company has international advanced automated production equipment and research and development concepts,superb production process and scientific management to provide a strong guarantee for the high quality of plastic products. At the same time adhere to high-quality products, perfect service, pragmatic prices to meet the requirements of our customers.
The company's products are complete in variety, suitable for hospitals, schools, office buildings, shopping malls, factories, nursing homes and many other engineering projects.
- Service areas
- Cherryvale, KS, USA
- Address
-
Xiasha Tang Industrial Zone, Jiantiao Town, Sanmen County, Taizhou City
14400 Cherryvale, KS, USA
United States
+1-5867360964 www.bestpvcfloor.com/product