ALBANY ASBESTOS LLC
Building Supplies in Albany, NY
    • At Albany Asbestos we focus on Asbestos Inspections, assessments and testing. When Asbestos is questionable there are 2 parties involved. A Asbestos Inspector/assessor and an Asbestos remediator and or other parties that remove and or plan out an abatement process. New York State law requires a Asbestos inspector to assess the questionable asbestos. The duties of an asbestos inspector is to assess/test the potential mold materials. Our goal is to help our clients find a solution to their Asbestos problems.
    Services
    Environmental consultant
    Service areas
    Albany, NY, and Albany, NY
    Address
    12 Russell Road Apt C Lower Rear
    12205 Albany, NY
    United States
    +1-5189642081 www.AlbanyAsbestos.com
