Tiger Scaffolds is the premier choice in all things scaffolding right here in Wellington. Here at Tiger Scaffolds we look to be your go to option for hassle free services. Driven by keeping our clients safe, and quality of builds, when you choose Tiger Scaffolds, you are choosing a guaranteed safe solution for all your scaffolding needs. When you are looking for the premier scaffolding solution right here in Wellington, Tiger Scaffolds is the proven leader you should be turning to.



