Hangzhou Linan Yatong Cables Co., Ltd. was established in March 2013. The factory address is located in Yayuan Village, Linglong Industrial Zone, Lin'an. Due to the company's development needs, it was relocated to No. 589, Yangye Road, Linan District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in 2018. Approximately 2100 square meters. Mainly produces and sells wire and cable, coaxial cable and other electronic products. At present, the company has an annual output of 50,000 kilometers, has domestic advanced production equipment and testing equipment, and is equipped with professional testing personnel.

For the procurement of raw materials and auxiliary materials, the company has formulated strict inspection standards, and product quality starts at the source.

The product process inspection is carried out by the production structure card and professional inspection personnel for supervision and inspection; the finished product inspection is equipped with advanced inspection equipment for inspection analysis. At present, the company's products are mainly sold in the domestic market, accounting for 30% and the market, accounting for 70%. The company has always advocated down-to-earth, step-by-step hard work, putting quality in product production, and completing production tasks with quality and quantity.















