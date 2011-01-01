Your browser is out-of-date.

Huzhou Sennuo Fluorine Material Technology
    • Huzhou Sennuo Fluorine Material Technology Co., Ltd. was established in July 2011. We are famous China EPTFE waterproof and breathable composite material Suppliers. The company has conducted technical cooperation with local universities and film material research institutions for many times to jointly research and develop new products in line with market demand and orientation. The company has applied for 12 patents, including 8 invention patents. Three patents have been authorized.

    Service areas
    Huzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    Wuxing District Science and Technology Park building 25,Huzhou,Zhejiang,China
    313000 Huzhou, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-5722299928 www.eptfemembrane.net/product/eptfe-waterproof-and-breathable-composite-material.html
