Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zhejiang Wugu Paoshin Industries
Other Businesses in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Zhejiang Wugu Paoshin Industries Co., Ltd was founded in 1993.  We are famous China hedge shears Manufacturers and China hand pruners Factory. The company is located in Yuyao, Zhejiang, 50 kilometers far away from Ningbo port, 100 kilometers from Hangzhou. We specializing in garden tools and hotel supplies, including isothermal container, aluminum cookware for household, restaurant series item and rolling party cooler etc.

    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    No.5 Yangmei Road, Industrial Area, Zhangting Town, Yuyao, Ningbo Zhejiang, China
    315410 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-57462988703 www.hwugu.com/product/garden-tools/hedge-shears
      Add SEO element