Zhejiang Wugu Paoshin Industries Co., Ltd was founded in 1993. We are famous China hedge shears Manufacturers and China hand pruners Factory. The company is located in Yuyao, Zhejiang, 50 kilometers far away from Ningbo port, 100 kilometers from Hangzhou. We specializing in garden tools and hotel supplies, including isothermal container, aluminum cookware for household, restaurant series item and rolling party cooler etc.