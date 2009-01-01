Your browser is out-of-date.

Ningbo XiaoYang Science and Technology
Other Businesses in Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China
    • Ningbo XiaoYang Science and Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2009. We are professional China power inverter manufacturers and China car inverter Suppliers. Our products are widely used in China and exported to foreign countries. We have strong technical strength, established close long-term cooperation relationship with authoritative scientific research institutions and experts, and introduced European innovation technology since 2014.

    Service areas
    Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    No.1 Beixing East Road,Mazhu Industrial Park,Yuyao,Zhejiang,China
    315400 Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-57462483968 www.inverter-factory.com
