Cixi Tianshuo Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.
Garden & Landscape Supplies in China, Zhejiang, 台州市
    Plastic Hose Quick Connectors, Cixi Tianshuo Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.
    Plastic Hose Quick Connectors
    Cixi Tianshuo Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. is China Garden Hose Reel Carts Manufacturers and Portable Hose Reels Trucks factory, As leading producer of watering product in China,we distribute our Portable Hose Reels Trucks to over 37 country.with our factory of 18000 square meter,TS garden produce over 500 watering accessory,specialize in connector,watering nozzle,sprinkler,auto hose reel,micro drips,and wholesale Garden Hose Reel Carts for sale. TS also provide the solution for all the needs from customers in watering area.
    Services
    irrigation impact sprinkler
    Service areas
    China, Zhejiang, and 台州市
    Address
    No.66 North Second Ring Road, Lighter Industrial Park, Zhangqi Town, Cixi City, Zhejiang Province
    315300 China, Zhejiang, 台州市
    China
    +86-57463662660 www.sprinkler-factory.com
