Neighborhood Plumbing is a team of registered & certified plumber in Pittsburgh, PA. We offer 24-Hour plumbing repair and installation service in Pittsburgh, Upper Saint Clair, Fox Chapel, O`Hara Township, Pine Township, Allison Park, Murrysville, Adams Towns.

Service areas Pittsburgh, PA, and USA Address 651 Holiday Dr. Plaza 5, Suite 400A, Pittsburgh, PA 15220,

15220 Pittsburgh

United States

+1-4124045900 www.theneighborhoodplumbing.com