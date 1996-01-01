Shaoxing Naite Plastics Co., Ltd. was established in 1993, and specializing in plastic net. To insure the quality, we gradually cancle the old machine from 1996 and imported morden production line from UK, mainly produce the safety fence ,BOP netting and so on. Till 1999, all the machines were new imported to meet the develop and production requirements and started to use ISO 9000. From 2003, the company imported new machines again and the quality was improved a lot such as the strength,which is now on the top of the world. And from 2006 to 2011 , the company expanded new plants ,warehouses to meet the increased orders. Now it occupying floor area 40,000 square meters.

The company produces wide range of plastic net items: Safety fence, Anti-bird net, Plant support net, Gutter mesh, Deer fence, Insect screen, Multipurpose netting, BOP netting, filtration netting and so on, selling as OEM style.

Adjacent to Shanghai and Ningbo port, the lower freight cost and convenient, the company become more competitive on the price. From 2009, Shaoxing Naite Plastics Co., Ltd. Became the biggest plastic net manufacture in China.















