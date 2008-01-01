







Ningbo Zhenfei Injection Molding Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is an enterprise specializing in the development, design, production, sales,and service of plastic machinery manufacturing. “ZF” Series machines have passed the international quality standard ISO9001-2008certification, and some exported products have passed the CE and UE certification. The Hopper Plastic Dryer production management implements 6S management andassessment. Zhenfei has more than 50,000 square meters and a team of professionals with more than 10 years of experience in technologydevelopment and production quality management of injection molding machine. The R&D team has cooperated with many famous domestic plastic machinery industry professors and specialists to jointly develop a new generation of high-efficiency, precision, and energy-saving ZF precision injection molding machines.