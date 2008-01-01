Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ningbo Zhenfei Injection Molding Machine Manufacturing Co Ltd
General Contractors in Nantes, France
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Servo Energy-Saving Injection Molding



    Ningbo Zhenfei Injection Molding Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is an enterprise specializing in the development, design, production, sales,and service of plastic machinery manufacturing. “ZF” Series machines have passed the international quality standard ISO9001-2008certification, and some exported products have passed the CE and UE certification. The Hopper Plastic Dryer production management implements 6S management andassessment. Zhenfei has more than 50,000 square meters and a team of professionals with more than 10 years of experience in technologydevelopment and production quality management of injection molding machine. The R&D team has cooperated with many famous domestic plastic machinery industry professors and specialists to jointly develop a new generation of high-efficiency, precision, and energy-saving ZF precision injection molding machines.

    Service areas
    Nantes and France
    Address
    Langxia Street,Yuyao,Zhejiang, China
    347500 Nantes, France
    China
    +86-57462631047 www.nbzhenfei.com/product/auxiliary-machine-series
      Add SEO element