A qualified Architect over 4 years experience in planning and designing,Detailing & coordinating with multi disciplinary teams to help execution of projects.
Skilled in anticipating consequences of new designs for Residential & Commercial buildings, initiating solutions and completing projects to specification.
Expertise in creating designs & plans,layouts,working drawings and managing resource to ensure execution of projects within time
Academic Credentials:
B.Arch.
- Interior design and Execution
- Hindmotor
- Uttarpara
- Konnagar
- Shrirampur
- Konnagar P
- West Bengal
- India
38/E, Rabindranath road
712246 Konnagar P, West Bengal, India
+91-8961218836 nirupomdesigns.weebly.com
Our focus is on creating practical designs that are budget-friendly, aesthetically pleasing, flexible to change and those that can be executed in a time-bound manner to meet clients’ expectations.