Nirupom Designs
Architects in Konnagar P, West Bengal, India
Reviews (0)
    • A qualified Architect over 4 years experience in planning and designing,Detailing & coordinating with multi disciplinary teams to help execution of projects.


    Skilled in anticipating consequences of new designs for Residential & Commercial buildings, initiating solutions and completing projects to specification.


    Expertise in creating designs & plans,layouts,working drawings and managing resource to ensure execution of projects within time


    Academic Credentials:

    B.Arch.﻿

    Services
    Interior design and Execution
    Service areas
    • Hindmotor
    • Uttarpara
    • Konnagar
    • Shrirampur
    • Konnagar P
    • West Bengal
    • India
    Company awards
    B Arch
    Address
    38/E, Rabindranath road
    712246 Konnagar P, West Bengal, India
    India
    +91-8961218836 nirupomdesigns.weebly.com
    Our focus is on creating practical designs that are budget-friendly, aesthetically pleasing, flexible to change and those that can be executed in a time-bound manner to meet clients’ expectations.

