Gunma Guardforce DS Sdn Bhd &amp; Private Investigation
Architects in Pulau Pinang, Penang, Malaysia
    Gunma Private Investigation

    Gunma has been operating almost 20 years. Gunma Professionals appreciate of clients who have utilized our range of multiple services. We are quite confidence to say our way of working and professional Implementation of framework enhanced and strengthened the Investigation and security operation. Our team is highly expert around the nation in fields ranging from Private Investigation, Security, law and accounting.



    Service areas
    Pulau Pinang, Penang, and Malaysia
    Address
    NO.72, 1ST FLOOR ,JALAN TASEK MUTIARA 2, BANDAR TASEK MUTIARA SIMPANG AMPAT
    14120 Pulau Pinang, Penang, Malaysia
    Malaysia
    +60-127212129 www.gunmaprivateinvestigation.com
