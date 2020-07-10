Your browser is out-of-date.

Decorbuddi
Interior Designers & Decorators in London, UK
    • Balham Apartment Makeover, Decorbuddi Decorbuddi Small bedroom
    Balham Apartment Makeover, Decorbuddi Decorbuddi Living room
    Balham Apartment Makeover, Decorbuddi Decorbuddi Classic style bedroom
    +2
    Balham Apartment Makeover
    Holland Park Apartment Redecoration, Decorbuddi Decorbuddi Living room Blue
    Holland Park Apartment Redecoration, Decorbuddi Decorbuddi Classic style bedroom Grey
    Holland Park Apartment Redecoration, Decorbuddi Decorbuddi Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Grey
    +2
    Holland Park Apartment Redecoration
    Bar & Media Room in Family Home, Decorbuddi Decorbuddi Media room Blue
    Bar & Media Room in Family Home, Decorbuddi Decorbuddi Modern Media Room Blue
    Bar & Media Room in Family Home, Decorbuddi Decorbuddi Modern Living Room Blue
    +2
    Bar & Media Room in Family Home

    Expert Help for Busy People

    From bite-sized packages of help to bespoke design and project management, our new flexible approach keeps you in control of the look timings and budget, with expert help at your side and access to our fabulous little black book of suppliers.


    Our buddies are your buddies. They are the most wonderful group of experts on hand and ready to help with your project. With a wide range of expertise, we will match you to the right person for your project to get the end results which reflects your individual style and functionality.


    Our collaborative approach makes updating and improving your home so much easier and more enjoyable. No awkward moments, no unexpected changes or charges – working together avoids all of these potential issues.


    The majority of our clients start with one of our ‘Get Started’ packages either for the Home or Garden – these are just £250 and are great value. For some people this is all the help they need, for others it is the first step towards creating their individual home and garden with their Decorbuddi at their side.

    Services
    • Interior design
    • Garden design
    • curtains & blinds
    • Joinery
    • colour consultancy
    • cabinetry
    • lighting design
    • kitchen design
    • bathroom design
    • painting & decorating
    Service areas
    UK
    Company awards
    Best of Houzz 2020, Decorcafe Expert Member
    Address
    SW18 5DT London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7931079652 decorbuddi.com

    Philip Simons Philip Simons
    I am quite busy but had a good idea how I wanted to upgrade the look and feel of my house but didn’t really have the tine or expertise to do it. Decorbuddi were fantastic. They listened to my thoughts and helped reshape my home with a great new look and feel.  They helped me to  created exactly what I was looking for. I simply could not have done such a great job without them. 
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: August 2020
