Haiyan Weijia Electric Technology Co., Ltd is a professional





company





,

covers an area of 13 acres, with a total construction area of about

12,000 square meters and more than 200 employees. The company mainly

produces in-meter accessories such as current transformers,

manganese-copper shunts and magnetic holding relays.





and magnetic holding relays. The transformer production capacity is

80,000 per day, shunts are 50,000 per day, and 20,000 relays per day.

The company invests millions of dollars each year in equipment upgrades,

production process improvements and new product development. Currently

has dozens of technical patents, enterprise management passed ISO9001

certification, relays and transformers obtained CE EU certification.