Haiyan Weijia Electric Technology Co., Ltd
Bathroom accessories in Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    • Haiyan Weijia Electric Technology Co., Ltd is a professional China Prepayment Meter Current Transformers Manufacturers


    and Prepayment Meter Current Transformers factory


    ,

    covers an area of 13 acres, with a total construction area of about

    12,000 square meters and more than 200 employees. The company mainly

    produces in-meter accessories such as current transformers,

    manganese-copper shunts ,wholesale Prepayment Meter Current Transformers


    and magnetic holding relays. The transformer production capacity is

    80,000 per day, shunts are 50,000 per day, and 20,000 relays per day.

    The company invests millions of dollars each year in equipment upgrades,

    production process improvements and new product development. Currently

    has dozens of technical patents, enterprise management passed ISO9001

    certification, relays and transformers obtained CE EU certification.

    Service areas
    Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    Wuyuan Rd no 2188 Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province,314300 China.
    345100 Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.weijiaelec.com/product/shunt
