NINGBO JAZZ PACKAGING CO.,LTD. is a professional China Trigger Sprayers Manufacturers
and Trigger Sprayers Suppliers
,
which specialized in high-grade cosmetics packaging, like cosmetics
pen, airless bottle, cream jar, perfume sprays, glass bottle, aluminum
jar/cap etc. The company owns an independent production factory which
already has more than 20 years history, and has senior engineers,
professional mould designers to develop new products. All the advantages
make us become one of the best suppliers with full specifications and
good qualities. We have focused on customer service and quality Trigger
Sprayer for worldwide markets, searching the latest, perfect and most
suitable products for the customers to make their products more
competitive. Welcome new and old friends both domestic and overseas to
advance hand in hand and create mutual brilliance.
- Service areas
- Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
- Address
-
Rm#1801,Yuyao Zhongsu Shipu Hotel,#232 North Xinjian Road,吃315400,Ningbo,China
345100 Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
Macau SAR China
+- www.jzpak.com/product/trigger-sprayer